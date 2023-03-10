Watch Now
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash closes 2 lanes on S. Academy Thursday evening

KOAA
Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 00:13:09-05

FOUNTAIN, Colorado — Two eastbound lanes are closed on S. Academy Blvd. following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Wednesday evening. It happened just before 10 p.m. near the I-25 and S. Academy Blvd. intersection.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
____

