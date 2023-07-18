Watch Now
Vehicle fire closes both directions of I-70 at the tunnels for several hours Monday

Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DENVER — A vehicle fire shut down both directions of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels for several hours Monday afternoon.

The fire was located in the west bore of the tunnels, according to the Colorado State Patrol. No injuries were reported, but the closure caused traffic to back up for several miles in both directions.

Westbound traffic was diverted onto Loveland Pass, while eastbound traffic was held at the tunnel, CSP said.

The eastbound lanes of the tunnel reopened by about 2:30 p.m., but the westbound lanes remained closed until about 4:30 p.m. as CDOT inspected the tunnel for damage.

Only one lane remained open on the westbound side of the tunnel by late Monday afternoon.

