Vehicle collides with Colorado Springs Police Department substation Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A vehicle collided with one of the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) substations Wednesday. The department confirmed that the Stetson Hills substation was hit around 2:30 p.m.

The substation is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was distracted and lost control. They say the driver was going to a nearby bank, went down a hill, and collided with the side of the building.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to CSPD.

