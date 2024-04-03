Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Vehicle collides with Colorado Springs Police Department substation Wednesday

Vehicle Collides with CSPD Substation
Carl Winder
A vehicle collided with one of the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) substations Wednesday. The department confirmed that the Stetson Hills substation was hit around 2:30 p.m.
Vehicle Collides with CSPD Substation
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 17:49:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A vehicle collided with one of the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) substations Wednesday. The department confirmed that the Stetson Hills substation was hit around 2:30 p.m.

The substation is located near the intersection of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was distracted and lost control. They say the driver was going to a nearby bank, went down a hill, and collided with the side of the building.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to CSPD.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App