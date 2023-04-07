Vandals damage the newly renovated Panorama Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vandals have hit the newly renovated Panorama Park on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

There was extensive graffiti on the outside of the new restroom and storage structure, including a large mosaic art piece on one side of the building.

The pavement was also marked with spray paint at multiple locations in the park.

Neighbors who love the recently updated park are posting pictures and commenting on social media about the graffiti that showed up over the weekend.

“I think when you look at the posts that are out there, and the citizens that take a lot of pride in that park, there is frustration. And I sense that same frustration,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Maintenance and Operations Manager, Eric Becker.

The graffiti happened over the weekend.

Maintenance crews with Colorado Springs Parks had it removed early Monday.

The park reopened just eight months ago.

Nearly $9 million went into renovating Panorama Park.

The changes include plenty of lighting and surveillance cameras that appear to have captured some of the illegal activity.

“We'll see what comes of it. We're hopeful that some of the footage that we're able to submit [to police] will help, you know, find these folks that were out there doing this,” said Becker.

If you know anything or saw anything that may help with the case contact Colorado Springs Parks or Colorado Springs Police.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.