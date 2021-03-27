Vandalism at Red Rocks Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vandalism has left a scar on Red Rocks Open Space in Colorado Springs. Someone spray painted the word “love” on the natural red rock sandstone. "Not only effects the resource because we have to come remove it and grind into the stone, but it effects the experience of people who visit here,” said Colorado Springs Regional Parks, Trails, Open Space Manager, Scott Abbott, “So it's a double edge sword." The paint is mostly gone, but the removal process leaves a mark

Graffiti on surfaces like signs and walls is often taken care of with a quick coat of paint. On natural formations, it has to be removed. Solvents do not work well on the porous sandstone are Red Rocks Open Space. "We're replacing graffiti and vandalism with, sadly bits of our own,” said Abbott, “We have to grind into this rock. It will not have a natural surface from here on out." It is better than leaving the vandalism, but still leaves a mark.

Parks leaders will prosecute if they find out who did this. The more important goal is bringing awareness, so all park users become the eyes and ears of preventing this type of abuse in parks and open spaces.

