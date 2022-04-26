Valet parking set to reopen at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Valet parking is making a comeback at the Colorado Springs Airport beginning May 1, 2022.

The airport announced the daily rate will be $19 and an additional $3 for solar-covered parking.

“We are very excited to be able to open our highly anticipated valet parking services,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers. It’s another way Colorado’s small airport is making travel easier.”

Reef Parking operates valet services along with short and long-term parking lots.

Valet parking had been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 operational impacts in March 2020.

Valet services will be available from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving flight.

Beginning in March, the Colorado Springs Airport changed its parking rates.

The long-term parking rate increased to $8 and short-term parking increased to $12.

More information on valet services can be found on the airport's website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.