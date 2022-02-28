New parking rate change begins at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Beginning March 1, the Colorado Springs Airport will change its parking rates.

“While we are sensitive to increased costs for our travelers, these price adjustments will allow for capital improvements to the parking system and maintenance costs for the parking lots that will allow us to ensure that we keep the customer experience a positive one,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

Parking Rate (effective March 1, 2022) Long-term $8 Short-term $12 Valet $19 (currently closed; opening date TBD) Covered Valet $22 (currently closed; opening date TBD)

The increase will help the airport explore additional parking options for travelers. The airport continues to explore covered parking options.

This is only the second time rates have increased since 1998.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.