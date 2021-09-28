USPS hiring locally ahead of the holiday season

COLORADO — The holidays will be here in a matter of weeks, and many companies are hiring in anticipation of increased demand. The United States Postal Service recently announced a few dozen temporary positions are open ahead of the busy season.

"We are in great need right now to get our customers serviced in time for the holidays," Erica Schipke, Customer Service Support Supervisor with the postal service said, "our peak season is about mid-November through the end of the year."

Holiday clerk assistance jobs were recently posted in Colorado Springs, where the postal service is looking to hire about 44 workers for the season. Work begins November 20th for six weeks.

The number of positions for the holiday season is typical this time of year, but Schipke says slightly higher than in previous years.

With labor shortages a concern throughout the country, the postal service says there's been a steady flow of applicants for positions. However, the main challenge is the number of postal service workers retiring.

USPS says December and January are typically when they see more employees retire, which causes some impacts when it comes to staffing.

"As those people retire, the CCA's [city carrier assistant] promote to full-time regular career employees and then we have more room to hire more CCA's, same thing with career clerks as well," Schipke said.

The pay rate for holiday positions are as follows:



Holiday Clerk Associate (HCA) - $18.69

City Carrier Assistant – Holiday - $18.51

If you'd like to apply, click the following link: USPS hiring holiday workers.