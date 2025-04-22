USNORTHCOM service members directed to conduct operations in New Mexico

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) service members have been directed to conduct installation security support operations in the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA), according to Peterson Space Force Base (SFB).
Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) service members have been conducting enhanced detection and monitoring since March.
WATCH: U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles
Peterson SFB says NMNDA is now a part of the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca installation. This means JTF-SB service members are authorized to conduct the following operations:
- temporarily detain trespassers on the NMNDA until an appropriate law enforcement entity can assume custody
- conduct cursory searches of trespassers on the NMNDA to ensure the safety of U.S. service members and Department of Defense (DoD) property
- conduct crowd control measures as necessary to ensure the safety of U.S. service members and DoD property
- provide emergency medical support to trespassers on the NMNDA to prevent the loss of life, limb, or eyesight
- upon request, assist with the installation of temporary barriers, signage, and fencing in accordance with service-specific signage and fencing standards or as authorized and directed by the Fort Huachuca Senior Commander
Gen. Gregory Guillot, a Commander at U.S. Northern Command, released the following statement regarding this direction:
“Through these enhanced authorities, U.S. Northern Command will ensure those who illegally trespass in the New Mexico National Defense Area are handed over to Customs and Border Protection or our other law enforcement partners. Joint Task Force-Southern Border will conduct enhanced detection and monitoring, which will include vehicle and foot patrols, rotary wing, and fixed surveillance site operations.”
Peterson SFB says USNORTHCOM was named the DoD's lead for the employment of U.S. military forces to carry out President Trump's southern border Executive Order.
According to Peterson SFB, the command continues to fill gaps in support of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
___
Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity
Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.