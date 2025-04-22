USNORTHCOM service members directed to conduct operations in New Mexico

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) service members have been directed to conduct installation security support operations in the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA), according to Peterson Space Force Base (SFB).

Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) service members have been conducting enhanced detection and monitoring since March.

WATCH: U.S. Customs and Border Protection are to be transported using military vehicles

Peterson SFB says NMNDA is now a part of the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca installation. This means JTF-SB service members are authorized to conduct the following operations:



temporarily detain trespassers on the NMNDA until an appropriate law enforcement entity can assume custody

conduct cursory searches of trespassers on the NMNDA to ensure the safety of U.S. service members and Department of Defense (DoD) property

conduct crowd control measures as necessary to ensure the safety of U.S. service members and DoD property

provide emergency medical support to trespassers on the NMNDA to prevent the loss of life, limb, or eyesight

upon request, assist with the installation of temporary barriers, signage, and fencing in accordance with service-specific signage and fencing standards or as authorized and directed by the Fort Huachuca Senior Commander

Gen. Gregory Guillot, a Commander at U.S. Northern Command, released the following statement regarding this direction:

“Through these enhanced authorities, U.S. Northern Command will ensure those who illegally trespass in the New Mexico National Defense Area are handed over to Customs and Border Protection or our other law enforcement partners. Joint Task Force-Southern Border will conduct enhanced detection and monitoring, which will include vehicle and foot patrols, rotary wing, and fixed surveillance site operations.” Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command

Peterson SFB says USNORTHCOM was named the DoD's lead for the employment of U.S. military forces to carry out President Trump's southern border Executive Order.

According to Peterson SFB, the command continues to fill gaps in support of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

