Using only his nose, a Colorado Springs man will push a peanut up the Barr Trail to Pikes Peak summit

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Hiking about 13 miles to the top of Pikes Peak via the Barr Trail is quite the feat. But this guy is taking the hike to another level — a much, much nuttier one, if you will.

He's going to push a peanut the whole way with his nose.

Yes, that's correct: Bob Salem of Colorado Springs is going to use his nose to push a peanut up the trail to the summit of the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

And he's not the first to do it. The city said the most notable person to complete the so-called Peanut Push was Ulysses Baxter in 1963. It took him eight days. In 1929, Bill Williams did the same in about 20 days to earn $500 in a bet, according to The Travel Channel.

Salem said he decided to undertake this challenge to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th birthday. The city was founded in 1872 and was incorporated in 1876. Today, about 5,000 people call Manitou Springs home, with many more who visit it often across the greater Colorado Springs area.

If Salem is successful, he will become the first person in the 21st century to complete the Peanut Push.

“There is no city like Manitou Springs," he said. “I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave.”

The city said he will use a contraption taped to his nose to push the peanut.

The push begins on July 9 at the start of the Barr Trail and will finish on or before July 17 about 7,800 feet higher, at the summit. The City of Manitou Springs and the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum will host "The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher-Live from Barr Trail" ahead of Salem's start.

The Travel Channel dove into the Peanut Push as part of a TV show called "Mysteries at the Museum," which you can watch in full here.

To learn more about the history of the Peanut Push, visit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and Museum, located at 517 Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs.