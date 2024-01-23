Westbound US 50 closed near Fowler for a crash Monday evening

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound US 50 is closed near Fowler for a crash, according to the Otero County Sheriff's Office. It happened just before 5:45 p.m. Monday between Huckleberry Rd. and 64th Ln. about eight miles west of Fowler.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash involved two vehicles, and three people have been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear at this time how the crash happened, and the CSP is still investigating what caused it.

At this time, it is unclear when the westbound lanes of the highway will reopen. Eastbound US 50 was closed for several hours. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, it reopened just after 8:15 p.m.

#US50 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Huckleberry Road and 64th Lane. https://t.co/otiI0OnhJe — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 23, 2024

The Otero County Sheriff's Office says that westbound traffic is being diverted onto Colorado 167 to Colorado 96.

