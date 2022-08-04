Upgrades starting on Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY — Construction is starting on major upgrades to Highway 115. The work from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the El Paso County line addresses safety and traffic congestion issues.

Drivers need to be aware of the construction zone that will be in place for the next 18 months.

An average of 14,000 vehicles a day use Highway 115. It is the most direct route between El Paso and Fremont counties, it provides access to Fort Carson at multiple locations, and it is the way home for many who live in the picturesque areas along the road.

Fast, heavy traffic on the narrow road makes it dangerous for residents coming and going from their homes.

"Many of these entrances do not have acceleration or deceleration lanes,’ said El Paso County Commissioner, Stan Vaderwerf, “So they go directly out onto a highway where people are driving at 60 miles per hour and that's dangerous for the residents.”

Crash statistics gathered from 2016 to 2020 show 178 crashes on 115, 86 people injured, and two killed. It’s an average of between 3 and 4 crashes a month.

“We have data that shows where those accidents are and what causes those accidents,” said CDOT Engineer, Dan Hunt.

Crashes and how to prevent them is part of the new design. The $40 million design widens roads making room for two lanes in each direction, adds passing lanes and space to merge in an out of traffic. A new wider bridge goes in over Rock Creek. The nearly eleven mile stretch will all be repaved.

