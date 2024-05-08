Updating Colorado Springs annexation guidelines

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is due for an update to its guidelines for annexing new property into the city.

“Colorado Springs currently has an annexation plan that was adopted by the city council in 2006,” said Colorado Springs Director of Planning and Neighborhood Services, Peter Wysocki.

The update process is happening under the headline of Annex COS.

It starts with a draft from city planners that evolves in the months ahead with input from the public.

“The hope is that we will have a dialogue, community dialogue with our stakeholders with our elected leadership on, you know, how should the city grow annexation is part of that formula,” said Wysocki, “Certainly infill and redevelopment is another part of growth formula.”

Colorado Springs utilities is a partner in this because things like the water supply have to be factored into growth.

“If the city extends the boundaries, that means that we have more potential growth area, which means we need more potential resources to serve that growth area,” said Abby Ortega with Colorado Springs Utilities.

The city will initiate the process with the launch of a link on its website in the next couple of weeks.

The website will update public hearings happening through the summer.

