Upcoming projects in Colorado Springs benefitting cyclists and trail users

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is aiming for gold when it comes to being recognized by the League of American Bicyclists, and some upcoming projects could help with the City's resume.

In 2021, Colorado Springs was recertified by the League of American Bicyclists as a "Silver Bicycle Friendly Community." The certification highlighted categories that make Olympic City USA biker-friendly, but also offered up key steps to reach "gold" that can be read at the bottom of this article.

Kerry Childress the Multimodel Program Manager for the City of Colorado Springs, is also the Bike to Work Day Coordinator. She explained that in 2024, the city implemented about 15 miles of new bike lanes and added three new trail crossings. This summer, the city plans to add eight new trail crossings at the following locations:

Templeton Gap Rd and Rock Island Trail

Fontanero St at Shooks Run Trail

Meadow Ridge Dr at Briargate Trail

Jet Wing Dr at Sand Creek Trail

Lexington Dr at Woodmen Trail

Chelton Rd and Verde Dr

Cache La Poudre St at Sunny Vista Senior Living Community/Betty Krouse Park

Cordera Crest Ave at Village Cooperative of Briargate



Another project slated to start on Monday is Sinton Trail improvements. The improvements will take place along the trail between Holland Park Boulevard and North Chestnut Street. This section of the trail is located just west of I-25 and south of Garden of the Gods. A city spokesperson explained the project includes the removal of old asphalt and abandoned utilities, along with the installation of a new concrete trail, grading, and drainage enhancements to improve safety and accessibility. The public can expect this portion of Sinton Trail to be closed Monday through mid-September, weather permitting. A detour is in place with signage to help keep people on the rest of the trail by utilizing Darby and Ellston Streets.

In 2018, the City of Colorado Springs released a "Bike Master Plan." Click here to read details of the plan that was unveiled seven years ago. According to Bike Colorado Springs, this was the first master plan released by the City of Colorado Springs since 1996.

The recertification happens every six years through the League of American Bicyclists. The "Key Steps to Gold" offered up by the League of American Bicyclists can be viewed here:

-Continue to focus on implementing to new bike plan and to expand and improve low-stress on-road bike network. Ensure that your community follows the plan’s bicycle facility selection criteria that increases separation and protection of bicyclists based on levels of motor vehicle speed and volume, to maximize safety and comfort for bicyclists of all ages and abilities. This means identifying gaps and adding new facilities that complete and expand the bicycle network, as well as upgrading existing bike lanes into protected bike lanes by adding physical barriers that improve safety and accessibility for all ages and abilities.

-Continue to increase the amount of high quality bicycle parking throughout the community, and to upgrade the quality of existing bike parking to meet APBP standards. Adopt a bike parking ordinance for new and existing buildings that specifies the amount and location of secure, convenient bike parking available. Develop community-wide Bicycle Parking Standards that adhere to current APBP guidelines. Conduct a bike parking study or audit to determine current conditions of bike parking, both in terms of quality and quantity

-Expand bicycle safety education to be a routine part of education for students of all ages, and ensure that schools and the surrounding neighborhoods are particularly safe and convenient for biking and walking. Work with the school district, local bicycle groups, and interested parents to create Safe Routes to School programming for all K-12 schools.

-Develop a community-wide trip reduction ordinance/ program, commuter incentive program, and a Guaranteed Ride Home program to encourage and support bike commuters in Colorado Springs.

-Adopt a comprehensive road safety plan or a Vision Zero policy to identify specific strategies to reduce traffic crashes and deaths for all road users, including bicyclists and pedestrians. Road diets, lane diets, and traffic calming treatments are important engineering components for addressing safety.

League of American Bicyclists Colorado Springs received a "Silver" rating in 2021.

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.