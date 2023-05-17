Unofficial Walsenburg special election results

WALSENBURG, COLORADO — A special election took place on Tuesday in Walsenburg. The special election was held after two separate petitions received enough signatures to recall two city council members and decide on a new mayor. The previous mayor, Charles Bryant, resigned after he faced recall as well.

Both petitions stated the reason for the recall is that the council failed, "to work cohesively and productively as a governing body."

Below are the unoffical results from the Walsenburg special election, according to the Walsenburg City Clerk's Office:

Mayoral Race:



Gary Vezzani - 363 votes

Larry Patrick - 219 votes

Mike Eberwein 70 votes

City Council Recall Election Ward 1:

Don't Recall Veronica Maes - 105 votes

Recall Veronica Maes - 103 votes

City Council Recall Election Ward 2:

Don't Recall Nick Vigil - 114 votes

Recall Nick Vigil - 105 votes

The results will be certified by the Colorado Secretary of State at a later date.____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.