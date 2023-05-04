Unofficial results in Pueblo West Metro Board election

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The Pueblo West Metropolitan District announced the unofficial results of the Board of Directors election Wednesday. The Community Resource Services of Colorado ran the election.

The Board of Directors currently has two vacancies. Of the five candidates, the two who received the most votes will be elected to the board.

Below are the unofficial results of the election as of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday:



Bill Vickers - 1,868

Brian Axworthy - 1,309

Greg Roberts - 1,257

Brian Lucas - 1,250

Robert Karasawa - 933

The results of this election will not be finalized until all overseas ballots have been counted, and a Canvass Board reviews the certificate of election. The final results are expected to be certified between Mon. May 8 and Tues. May 16.

According to the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, the five-member board is like a city council. The district is only authorized to provide water, parks and recreation, fire protection, and covenant enforcement, or community development. All other services in Pueblo West are provided by Pueblo County.

To view the latest results in the election, visit the Pueblo West Metropolitan District's Website.

