Unknown Explosive Device Destroys Mailboxes in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night explosion that destroyed a mailbox south of Florissant.

Deputies say at 5:43 p.m. they responded to a report of an explosion in a mail parcel box at the intersection of County Road 11 and High Chateau Road.

Officials say they found a unit of four mailboxes destroyed. The boxes are used to contain oversized packages.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office Image of mailbox unit explosion south of Florissant

Investigators don’t believe the explosion is connected to a package delivery.

The Metro Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is assisting detectives with the TCSO ongoing investigations, and United States Postal Inspectors have been made aware of the event, according to law enforcement.

According to officials, there is no danger to the community, but people are asked to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.

News5 has crews on the way to the scene and this article will be updated as we learn more.

____

