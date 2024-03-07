Universities in Colorado push back decision dates after FAFSA delays

COLORADO — Universities in Colorado are pushing back their decision dates in response to delays in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Application (FAFSA).

It's usually on May 1 for both of these universities, which is similar to colleges all over the country. The University of Colorado Boulder (CU) and Colorado State University (CSU) are pushing back their decision dates to June 1.

Right now, the FAFSA delay means that students won't know their aid package until mid-April, which would only give them two weeks to make a decision on where to spend the next four years.

The Department of Education says they're trying to help students who have been affected by this.

This delay by both CU and CSU is meant to give prospective students more time, and make a more informed decision.

