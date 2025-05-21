United States Secretary of the Air Force to be the 2025 academy graduation commencement speaker

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduation is right around the corner on Thursday, May 29.

On Wednesday, the Air Force released information about who the 2025 commencement speaker would be. Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink has the honor of addressing the 2025 Cadet class as they transition into becoming commissioned officers.

Meink was confirmed as the Secretary of the Air Force on May 16, 2025.

Meink, an Air Force Veteran himself, was commissioned in 1988 as a KC-135 Tanker Navigator and Instructor, where he would go on to perform over 100 combat and humanitarian support missions before going on to be the lead test engineer for the Missile Defense Agency.

As a reminder, all of the Air Force Academy's graduation will be available to view on your favorite News5 streaming platform.

___





Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows Ranchers in Fremont County say they are nervous after seeing several dead cows. One ranch owner near Coal Creek reached out to News5 for help to get answers as to why her cows died suddenly. Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.