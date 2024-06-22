United States Forest Service responding to a small fire burning in Pueblo County Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY — The United States Forest Service confirms that multiple crews are responding to a small wildfire burning in western Pueblo County on Saturday.

The Oak Ridge Fire was first reported around 9:00 a.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Beulah Colorado near the Pueblo and Custer County border.

The USFS says the fire is only .10 acres in size, but there is zero containment. No structures are threatened and no pre-evacuation notices have been issued.

Resources, including engines & helicopter, from San Carlos RD responding to the #OakRidgeFire_CO located in Pueblo County, 3 miles nw of Beulah, CO. Fire is smoldering & creeping in mix conifer understory. https://t.co/3LKOB4dJBr — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 22, 2024

USFS says a helicopter and three USFS brush trucks have been deployed to the fire. According to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, as of 10:00 a.m., the fire was confirmed to be a single downed tree burning.

Crews on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. say the fire is now creeping into the mixed conifer understory in the area. The department says there are no concerns for the community of Beulah at this time and the fire is burning about two ridges away from the Beulah Highlands.

Fire Location Coordinates

There is no cause identified for this fire at this time.

News5 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest information as it is available.

___





Celebrity chef Brother Luck shares how he overcame depression during a pinnacle of his career The Brother Luck you may know beat Bobby Flay in a 2016 episode of the Food Network's reality television show, "Beat Bobby Flay." It was a moment that catapulted his career. But, the Brother Luck you probably don't know is the one who behind the smiles was hiding a painful battle with addiction and depression. Celebrity chef Brother Luck shares battle with addiction and depression

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.