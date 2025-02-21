Unions representing federal workers suing over mass firing of probationary workers

COLORADO — A group of unions representing federal workers across the U.S. government are suing over President Trump's administration's mass firing of probationary workers.

The layoffs were ordered by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The lawsuit alleges the OPM does not have the constitutional or regulatory authority to issue such an order. It says the authority lies with Congress and the heads of each individual agency.

The suit also alleges the workers were told they were being eliminated due to performance issues, which it says is not true. The suit asks the court to declare the OPM's order unlawful to stop any future layoffs and to give federal workers who were already fired their jobs back.

You can read the lawsuit below:

