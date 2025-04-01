Unexpected changes: how some Colorado Springs restaurants held onto COVID adjustments

COLORADO SPRINGS — You probably remember March five years ago when the world and Colorado Springs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing businesses, especially restaurants, to adjust on the fly.

But as I learned Sunday, some places along Tejon St. have held on to some of those adjustments.

"We pivoted as quickly as COVID hit," said Red Gravy owner Eric Brenner.

To Brenner, COVID changed everything about how he ran his business.

"It was shocking, and yet strangely, I was excited, just because it was going to force us to kind of think outside the box," said Brenner.

Though it looks a little different outside Red Gravy with construction ongoing, Brenner said Tejon St., along with the restaurant's private event space, became two areas they used to seat more people.

Brenner added not only did Red Gravy expand out, it also expanded online for good.

"Our online sales are very aggressive and very and very intense," said Brenner. "Our deliveries have maintained about 10% of our revenue throughout."

Just a few blocks north on Tejon St., Allie Johnstone told me the story about how she opened Bird Tree Cafe months before restaurants were forced to close.

"We opened Bird Tree in January of 2020," said Johnstone, Bird Tree's Manager. "It was like a roller coaster incline coming up, and then you get to the top, and then it was just nothing. There was no enjoying the ride down, it was just like, being stuck there."

Johnstone said Bird Tree's patio seating has stuck around ever since.

"It helped double our space," she said.

Another change Johhstone says Bird Tree has held onto is to-go cocktails.

"If people want to come in and have the experience of getting a nice meal, but enjoying it at home, they can also enjoy their delicious at home margarita or frozem or something like that to go too," she said.

