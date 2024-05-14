Underground natural gas leak reported near Macon Plaza in Cañon City Tuesday

Watch Now
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 19:00:38-04

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department says to avoid the area of Macon Plaza due to an underground natural gas leak.

In a social media post just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Atmos energy officials are working on the leak. Businesses in the area are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
