UCCS to undergo external review following on-campus shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the shooting on February 16, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Counsel's Office has asked former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and attorney Jason Dunn to review the school's policies, as well as how well they were carried out before and after the incident.

The hope is that this review will give a more complete understanding of the events leading up to and including the on-campus shooting.

After the review, the university has said that they will make a public executive summary of the findings of the review, as well as any policy or process changes they recommend.

Depending on those findings, the school may convene with their Emergency Management Team to work on making those changes.

BACKGROUND

25-year-old Nicholas Jordan is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Montgomery, 26, inside a dorm room at the Crestone House, part of Alpine Village, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 16.

According to the affidavit, Knopp and Montgomery were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the torso areas. It was later revealed that Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp over an argument stemming from taking out the trash. In the affidavit, police stated multiple complaints were made by roommates against Jordan to the UCCS housing.

Questions over gun policy remain

During the time of the shooting, gun policy on the UCCS campus was already under discussion. The CU Board of Regents has had discussions on the university's weapon policy as of April 2023.

Weapons were banned at all CU campuses starting in 1974 until the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the Colorado Concealed Carry Act applies to campuses at public universities. School records showed there were no concealed carry permits submitted for the 2023-24 school year in student housing where the deadly shooting occurred.

While UCCS conducts its review, a bill introduced into the Colorado State could change campus policy as well. Senate Bill 24-131, which seeks to prohibit carrying firearms in "sensitive spaces" has been introduced and is under consideration by the Colorado General Assembly.

When it comes to the policy for campuses and universities the bill reads as follows:

THE CAMPUS OR PREMISES OF ANY PUBLIC OR PRIVATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, COLLEGE, OR UNIVERSITY, INCLUDING BUILDINGS, CLASSROOMS, LABORATORIES, RESEARCH FACILITIES, ARTISTIC VENUES, OR ATHLETIC FIELDS OR VENUES; EXCEPT AS PERMITTED PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION (2)(e) OF THIS SECTION.



Senate Bill 24-131

