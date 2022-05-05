UCCS expands cybersecurity education and research facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cybersecurity program at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs is growing with the expansion of the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center. It was just last August when the center first opened on campus.

The facility now boasts another 26,000 sq ft. of labs, classrooms, computer centers, and more at 3650 N Nevada Ave.

UCCS and partner organizations are positioning to be the destination for students looking to fill high-paying and high-demand cybersecurity jobs for government and the private sector, with an emphasis on job growth on the Front Range.

According to a 2020 industry survey, there were 879,000 cybersecurity professionals in the United States with a need to fill another 359,000 cyber jobs. If the cyber professional shortage isn't addressed, the labor gap is expected to grow by 20% to 30% annually. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the career path of Information Security Analyst is set to be 10th fastest growing occupation over the next decade.

UCCS offers undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in the field including,



The campus is also working to address a gender gap in a field largely dominated by men. According to the UCCS, women only represent 20% of the global cybersecurity workforce, however, that's up from 11% in 2013.

To that end, there is a Women in Cybersecurity Fireside Chat Series this spring in partnership with CU Boulder and CU Denver. The chat series will bring together female talent from throughout the region: from Chief Information Security Officers and Vice Presidents of Security at leading companies to senior fellows, professors, and retired major generals in the U.S. Air Force.

UCCS says the monthly event is targeted at those who are new to cybersecurity and looking to explore the opportunities that exist. The event is free and open to everyone. Learn more at the Women in Cybersecurity Fireside Chat event webpage.

