UCCS hosts program to encourage women to join the cybersecurity industry

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, cybersecurity is a major topic in the headlines.

The White House has warned for years of the possibility that Russians could attack internet systems in America. News 5 has reported extensively on cyberattacks and the potential impact it can have on small businesses.

According to a 2020 industry survey, there were 879,000 cybersecurity professionals in the United States with a need to fill another 359,000 cyber jobs.

If the cyber professional shortage isn't addressed the labor gap is expected to grow by 20% to 30% annually. Part of the labor gap also includes a gender gap.

The cybersecurity field is largely dominated by men. According to UCCS, only women represent 20 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce, however, that's up from 2013 when it was estimated only 11 percent of the cybersecurity workforce were women.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is setting out to help engage women in the field with a cross-campus Women in Cybersecurity Fireside Chat Series this spring.

UCCS will join CU Boulder and CU Denver to host a Fireside Chat series. The chat series will bring together female talent from throughout the region: from chief information security officers and vice presidents of security at leading companies to senior fellows, professors, and retired major generals in the U.S. Air Force.

UCCS says the monthly Women in Cybersecurity event is targeted at those who are new to cybersecurity and looking to explore the opportunities that exist.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Information Security Analyst is set to be 10th fastest growing occupation over the next decade.

The event is free and open to everyone. Learn more at the Women in Cybersecurity Fireside Chat event webpage.

