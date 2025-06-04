UCCS and city archaeologists are digging up the old souvenir shop at the Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The first souvenir shop in the Garden of the Gods Park burned down in the early 1900s. Now, students from UCCS and city archaeologists are digging up the site to learn more about what was there.

This is near the entrance to the park on the west side of Colorado Springs. The team says the owner of the shop was a man who went by the name "Fatty Rice."

So far, they told us they've found glass and wood from the shop.

"It just adds to the history and the story we can tell people and connect people here, and I think that is the biggest thing for us as archaeologists is the more people care, the more people connect to it." Anna Cordova, Garden of the Gods Park Manager

The team should be on site until next Friday, and the plan is to create a sign to show what was there.

