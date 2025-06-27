Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosts dedicated space for local military community at U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has a dedicated spot for local active-duty military personnel and veterans during the U.S. Senior Open. It's located near the 18th green.

"We get to hang out with other veterans," said Patrick Ryan, an Army combat veteran.

Ryan says he has enjoyed sharing some of his military experience from the Gulf War.

"It's special for sure," said Doug Corrion, a Navy and Army veteran. "I'm going to try to talk to as many people as I can, and learn what their sacrifices were and what their experience was."

The Military Outpost offers complimentary snacks and drinks for veterans and their guests.

"It gives an opportunity for people to enjoy something they (the military community) might not always get to know," said James Herrington with the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Veterans and their guests can enjoy half-off admission on tournament days.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.