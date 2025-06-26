Military veterans honored at U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many local military service members received special recognition on Wednesday at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor.

Despite weather delays, attendees say the event was worth attending to meet other service members.

"It was great seeing everybody, catching up on different (military) stories," said Doug Corrion, a Navy and Army veteran.

The day features several events, including the Wounded Warrior Challenge. It's a four-hole match for selected veterans to go against a U.S. Senior Open competitor.

However, those scheduled events were delayed by heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

"The biggest thing for us... just meeting other people," said Mike Dillman, an Army veteran. "The whole event here is really outstanding."

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.