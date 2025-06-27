Meticulous mowing and more: Course prep for the U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Prepping The Broadmoor golf course for the U.S. Senior Open Championship is an intensive job with high expectations from the United States Golf Association (USGA).

The standard for USGA Championship play is a level far beyond what even the most immaculate courses maintain.

“It's not sustainable to have that many people involved in the process,” said USGA Senior Director of Championships, Ben Kimball.

The grounds crew at The Broadmoor is typically 15 to 20 people.

“When a championship comes around, it will take around 80 people for two shifts,” said The Broadmoor Course Superintendent, Michael Sartori.

For the tournament, there are a lot of extra and exacting requirements.

Sartori explained, “Every day, play will have two-inch rough. For this championship, we're right around three and a quarter inches.”

Meeting and then maintaining requirements requires a lot of mowing.

“We mow fairways typically three to four times a week during normal play, but during championship week, they'll be mowed morning and night,” said Sartori.

A lot of rain in the weeks before the 2025 tournament has contributed to even, healthy turf.

“We haven't run irrigation in over a month.”

The counter is needing less water, especially on the greens, as the tournament start nears.

Sartori said, “We'd like the greens to be firm and fast.”

Every green gets tested every day with specialized equipment. There is a test for moisture level, and another measures surface firmness.

A high-tech ball measures green speed, and experienced groundskeepers know how to adjust green speeds.

Sartori explained, “There's a number of factors that goes into that, whether it's a single cut, if it's a double cut, if you add a roll to it, depending on the moisture content in the soil.”

When the tournament starts groundwork, happens early in the morning and late in the evening every day before and after play.

“I think from now, it's just small tweaking and getting everything consistent from the first green to the 18th green.”

Experienced groundskeepers also know despite meticulous preparation, there will be unexpected issues.

Sartori said, “There's always going to be something, and whatever that something is, you just have to be prepared and open-minded, and, you know, roll with it.”

___

____

