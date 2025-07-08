Local golfers say U.S. Senior Open inspired them to book tee times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Local golfers in Colorado Springs are finding inspiration on the course following the recent U.S. Senior Open Championship, with many citing the professional tournament as motivation to improve their own game.

Matthew Mays was one of those golfers who found his rhythm on the course who was with his wife, Danielle Mays, out on the course Sunday.

"I enjoy coming out here regularly," said Danielle.

Golf has become a family activity for the couple. Both said they watched the U.S. Senior Open Championship when it was in town, and it made them excited about what Colorado golf has to offer.

"The fact that it was in Colorado, and then Colorado has, if I'm not mistaken, a little over 200 courses. So why not?" said Matthew.

A few groups away, Alfred Duron shared his perspective on the sport.

"You can learn a lot about life through the game of golf," said Duron.

Duron came to golf through a personal journey of recovery.

"I had a brother-in-law that followed golf, and after I finished chemo, he took me golfing, and I fell in love with the sport," said Duron.

He says he's relatively new to Colorado Springs, but having a professional tournament nearby last weekend reminded him of his San Diego days.

"I volunteered at the U.S. Open back in 2022 at Torrey Pines, and it's fun to be involved in that kind of stuff," said Duron.

Meanwhile, retired Air Force veteran Andre Aponte also weighed in on having the major tournament in town.

"It's kind of cool to have a major event like that here in town," said Aponte. "I'm, you know, sitting in my front living room, practicing my swing and everything."

Mark Fontana, who owns World Golf and Sand Creek, acknowledges the impact of events like the U.S. Senior Open on local interest in golf.

"There certainly is an effect," said Fontana. "The U.S. Senior Open was certainly a boom to Colorado Springs and has gotten a lot of interest from a lot of golfers locally."

While summer keeps courses busy along the Front Range despite competition from many other outdoor activities, Fontana emphasizes the importance of making golf more accessible.

"We're working on it in the industry. It is a difficult thing to change," said Fontana, referring to creating golf options that won't break the bank for an afternoon on the links.

