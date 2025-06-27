First time at a golf tournament? Here’s what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A golf tournament isn't your typical sporting event. It's quiet, it's classy… and yes, it even has its own dress code.

If you’ve never been to a tournament before, don’t worry, we’ve got the basics covered, with a little help from some seasoned golf pros.

Understanding the roles on the course

Alan Crow has been to plenty of tournaments and says if you’re wondering why people are being shushed, there's a reason.

“They’re marshals and forecaddies,” explained Crow. “They’re usually around the tee boxes and the greens. It’s quiet, they want everyone to stop walking and be silent so the golfers can focus on the shot they’re about to hit, whether it’s a drive, a putt, or even a shot from the fairway.”

Golf has its own language, starting with the grass

You may have noticed golf courses have a very specific layout and even the grass has names. Paul Summerside broke it down simply.

“This is called ‘rough’ because it’s rough,” he said, pointing to the longer grass. “And that’s the fairway, because it’s smooth.”

If you see sand or water on the course, that’s not just decoration. Those areas are called hazards and they’re meant to make the game more challenging.

“So if you’re in a hazard, that’s a bad thing,” added Summerside.

Tracking the ball and understanding the scoring

If you’ve ever watched a golf ball fly through the air and immediately lost sight of it, you’re not alone.

“It’s harder to see the ball from the side,” said Crow. “It’s easier to follow it from the back or the front. But if you’ve played golf before, you get a little more skilled at tracking it.”

Unlike most sports, golf scoring works in reverse. The fewer strokes it takes you to get the ball in the hole, the better.

“The fewer, the better,” said Summerside.

Each hole has an average number of strokes known as “par.” Go under that, and you’re doing great. Go over, not so much.

“If you take less than the average, you’re under par,” said Summerside. “If you take more, you’re over par. Par is sort of like the average.”

Where to watch and how to cheer

For first-time spectators, finding a good viewing spot can be tricky. Crow recommends sticking close to the 18th green, especially at a course like The Broadmoor.

“We’re right next to the 18th green,” he said. “But from here, you can also see the number four tee box, the number four green, and even the number one tee box. There’s a lot of action at this location.”

And when it comes to showing your support, keep it polite.

“Yeah, it’s a golf clap,” said Summerside with a smile. “It’s not a football clap… it’s not a basketball clap.”

So, now you know how to dress the part, clap like a pro and avoid getting shushed by a marshal. Even if you still can’t quite explain what a bogey is, you’ll fit right in.

