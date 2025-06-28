Are social media influencers helping or hurting the game of golf? Spectators weigh in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Watching golf videos on social media, whether serious or silly, is becoming increasingly popular. I asked people of all ages at the tournament one question: Are social media influencers helping or hurting the game of golf?

The consensus was clear. Hear what they had to say in our coverage below.

"Helping for sure, I think they're helping it a lot," one spectator said.

"I think it's helping," another added.

"I think they're probably helping the sport," said a third attendee.

"I think it's helping the game of golf, because it does get you outside in fresh air, you get your steps in, you meet people, and you are playing a sport," one golf enthusiast explained.

Everyone I spoke with, regardless of age, believes influencers and golf videos online are actually helping grow the sport.

"I think it brings a lot of new people to the game," one man said.

One couple mentioned they watch many golf influencers on YouTube. The woman shared that these videos inspired her to take up the sport.

"If I didn't watch it with him, I don't know if I would be as much into it. Out of like, oh, that seems fun. I want to go out there and do that too," she said.

"I'm just starting, so it's still pretty tumultuous, but it's fun to watch it for sure," she added.

Other spectators noted that golf influencers are getting younger generations more involved in the sport.

"If it relates to them and gets them interested in golf, then that's a good thing," one person said.

According to the National Golf Foundation, social media has played a key role in "the cool factor" of golf. They report that celebrities, athletes, and content creators are boosting golf's popularity, especially among non-golfers.

"I think they've had a big impact on bringing in some of the younger kids who kind of look up to those influencers because they are more relatable, or seem more relatable than the pros that you see them on TV, they're serious, they're in a big tournament, and those guys are just kind of goofing around, having fun," a spectator explained.

Long-time golf enthusiast Jack Pietrzak told me he enjoys watching golf videos online.

"I like the fact that that young person is such a role model for other young people. They don't have to grow up to be here before they can be good," Pietrzak said.

He hopes the golf content online will spread his love of the game to people of all ages. Pietrzak encourages anyone who's never tried golf to pick up a club and take a swing.

"There's more exposure. I'm seeing them with the device. On the one hand, you could say, Oh, they're always into this. But you know what? It all depends on how you want to look at it. I see that this is another learning tool," he said.

The USGA offered free entry to the tournament for anyone under the age of 17 as long as they came with a parent who had a ticket - another initiative aimed at getting children interested in the sport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

