U.S. Olympian Sammy Schultz weighs in the importance of mental training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Olympics are global competitions that spotlight years of hard work from athletes, and that hard work isn't just physical.

Colorado native and U.S. Olympian, Sammy Schultz says the journey

to the Olympics was not easy.

"When you know you have one-time opportunity, and if you don't, you have to wait four years," said Sammy Schultz, USA Pentathlon Olympian.

However, that pressure didn't stop her. Schultz motivated herself to be more mentally ready for her goal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Just being excited to be there," Schultz said. "Not looking at it as, 'oh my gosh, I have to perform.' Schultz said.

A sports psychologist says the pressure on professional athletes is so high that it could put a strain on athletes.

"You represent your country. You want to make your country proud. Basically, one chance every four years," said Dr. Yanick Hill.

The question is: how do athletes overcome their stress?

"What we call 'If-Then Scenarios' you actually build strategies. If this happens, then I'm going to do what exactly," Dr. Hill said.

Schultz says she had to train to perform under high pressure.

"Especially as an athlete in multi sports and different events, you have to able to bring yourself back from different comebacks and setbacks," Schultz said.

She says her mental training was the key to her success, and it's a priority for everyone.

"You are not weak for asking for help or for talking to someone. I think it's something that people need to prioritize," Schultz said.

You can meet U.S. Olympian Sammy Schultz this Saturday at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.