U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles

PETERSON SFB — A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles.

Prior to this decision, military members at the southern border were "maintaining stationary positions to observe and report and suspected illegal activity," but now, CBP will be "on-hand or nearby" to conduct law enforcement activity.

“Enhanced detection and monitoring authorities enable units assigned to U.S. Northern Command’s southern border mission to detect, track, and monitor suspected illegal activity with increased mobility and flexibility and with advanced optical sensors."



“The authority to transport CBP personnel during patrols means law enforcement personnel will be on-hand or nearby to conduct any necessary law enforcement activity.” Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command

The release states that federal active-duty military service will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.

However, non-DoD law enforcement personnel and National Guard personnel in a non-federalized status will be participating in searches, seizures, and arrests.

The military vehicles that were transported to the southern border with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team earlier this month will be "utilized by Joint Task Force – Southern Border (JTF-SB) while working with CBP."

Sgt. Griffin Payne/DoD Southern Border 2025 U.S. Army Sgt. Nathaniel Wedemever and Spc. Connor Crihfield, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct an equipment test along the southern border in a Stryker armored vehicle at El Paso, Texas, on March 24, 2025. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force – Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)





