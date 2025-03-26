U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles

PETERSON SFB — A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles.
Prior to this decision, military members at the southern border were "maintaining stationary positions to observe and report and suspected illegal activity," but now, CBP will be "on-hand or nearby" to conduct law enforcement activity.
“Enhanced detection and monitoring authorities enable units assigned to U.S. Northern Command’s southern border mission to detect, track, and monitor suspected illegal activity with increased mobility and flexibility and with advanced optical sensors."
“The authority to transport CBP personnel during patrols means law enforcement personnel will be on-hand or nearby to conduct any necessary law enforcement activity.”
The release states that federal active-duty military service will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.
However, non-DoD law enforcement personnel and National Guard personnel in a non-federalized status will be participating in searches, seizures, and arrests.
The military vehicles that were transported to the southern border with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team earlier this month will be "utilized by Joint Task Force – Southern Border (JTF-SB) while working with CBP."
Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading
Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.