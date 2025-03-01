Soldiers from Fort Carson will be deployed to the southern border to assist in border security operations

FORT CARSON — According to a release from U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,400 soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson are being deployed to the southern border.

This is to assist the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection's "efforts to maintain security" at the Mexico/United States border as part of the Trump Administration's immigration policies and executive orders.

"As we prepare to deploy in support of the Southern Border Mission, the Mountain Warriors are trained, equipped, and ready to answer the call."



“We will work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to enhance security in the region, and we remain committed to executing this mission with professionalism and dedication.” Col. Hugh W. A. Jones, commander of the 2nd SBCT, 4th Infantry Division

According to Colorado Springs-based USNORTHCOM, these soldiers will provide support in the following areas;



Administration

Transportation

Warehousing and logistics

Engineering

Additionally, they will help with detection and monitoring, and vehicle maintenance.

The release specifically notes these soldiers will not be assisting in any deportation operations.

USNORTHCOM says that this will be the first time since Stryker's supported efforts at the southern border since 2012. Approximately 500 soldiers from Fort Stewart (Georgia) along with the 19th Public Affairs Detachment from Fort Riley (Kansas) are also being deployed.

An official with USNORTHCOM told News5 that the 2nd SBCT, 4th Infantry Division, will also be sending an array of military vehicles as well.

"What I can say about 2SBCT, 4th ID is it's a mechanized infantry force that utilizes multiple variants of the eight-wheeled Stryker armored vehicle to carry Soldiers and their equipment, facilitate medical evacuations, and perform additional types of missions. In addition to Stryker armored vehicles, the brigade also uses the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (the replacement of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV) and multiple configurations of other vehicles to support its maneuver and logistical requirements." U.S. Northern Command

Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield

This is the second deployment of Fort Carson-based units to the southern border since President Trump took office.

Per Fort Carson at the time:

“The 759th Military Police Battalion Headquarters and the 569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored from Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy an immediate augmentation of military active-duty forces to the Southern Border to carry out directed missions called for by the President to secure the Southern Border and protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States. The units will operate under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North.” Fort Carson Official

According to USNORTHCOM, "these units will bring the number of Title 10 forces along the southern border to approximately 9,000."





