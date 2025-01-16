U.S. colleges urging international students to return to campus before Trump is inaugurated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colleges across the states are urging international students to return to campus from winter break. before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

"I'm worried, actually," said Yizhou Wei, a first-year student at Colorado College (CC) and an international student from Mainland China.

Wei received an email from CC before winter break.

"I don't want to jeopardize my time as a student... do the paperwork to go to another country to study," said Wei.

The question is: Should international students be worried about their immigration status?

"It's reasonable to be concerned for people going forward," said Immigration Attorney Stephanie Izaguirre.

Under Trump's first administration in 2017, he issued an executive order banning travel from Muslim-majority countries.

Izaguirre says if it happens again, temporary visas like student visas could be vulnerable.

"That's essentially a knock on the door. I want to come to the U.S. The person at the border at the airport... border officers always have the legal authority to say 'no'," said Izaguirre.

Even if you enter the country for appropriate reasons, like attending a college, Izaguirre says the risk is still there.

"Regardless of how likely the risk is, you are probably going to ask that person just to do what they can do to avoid the risk," said Izaguirre.

CC says it will continue to work with campus partners to support the well-being of international students like Wei.

"I don't want to change schools once a year. That's going to have an impact on my studies," said Wei.

