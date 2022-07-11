Two women and their dogs saved on Lake Pueblo thanks to life jackets

PUEBLO — On July 11, two women and their dogs were rescued at Lake Pueblo State Park, thanks to their life jackets and two Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers.

The women were paddleboarding in 103-foot deep water when they were blown about 250 yards offshore. One of the women was in the water, and couldn't get back on her board.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers Joe Portteus and Jasmine Wolcott raced to the scene in a patrol boat.

Portteus and Wolcott were able to pull the women and their dogs safely to shore. This rescue may not have happened if the women and their dogs weren't wearing life jackets.

Why we preach #LifeJacketsSaveLives: Today @LakePuebloSP, two women and their dogs were saved thanks to their Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) and the heroics of @COParksWildlife Rangers Joe Portteus and Jasmine Wolcott.

Park Ops Mgr Becky Buist tells of the call for help. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5h468gFy7Q — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 11, 2022

