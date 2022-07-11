Watch Now
Two women and their dogs saved on Lake Pueblo thanks to life jackets

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers help women to safety
Colette Bordelon
Lake Pueblo warns against drinking and boating on the Fourth of July; also closes swim beach for holiday weekend because of bacteria in the water.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 11, 2022
PUEBLO — On July 11, two women and their dogs were rescued at Lake Pueblo State Park, thanks to their life jackets and two Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers.

The women were paddleboarding in 103-foot deep water when they were blown about 250 yards offshore. One of the women was in the water, and couldn't get back on her board.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers Joe Portteus and Jasmine Wolcott raced to the scene in a patrol boat.

Portteus and Wolcott were able to pull the women and their dogs safely to shore. This rescue may not have happened if the women and their dogs weren't wearing life jackets.

