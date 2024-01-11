Two ways to pay tolls in The Gap

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers have good things to say about the multi-million dollar improvements on the 13 mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock commonly referred to as “The Gap”.

“It's a good thing to have those extra lanes because it does get pretty congested going up through there,” said Bryan, a driver who lives near The Gap.

Since the project’s completion there has been a bonus for drivers.

The express lane toll has been free for close to a year while testing of tweaking of the automated system happened.

Bryan said, “I've certainly been taking advantage of it, you know, the freeness of it. Now. With the addition of some funding, I probably will not use the tollway there.”

CDOT leadership know some will not use the toll lanes because of the cost.

“This is a way that not just us, Colorado, but many states are using to manage the capacity on roadways,” said CDOT’s Tim Hoover.

CDOT planners say there is traffic science showing this type of toll system maintains more consistent traffic flow.

The testing phase of the system is now complete.

“We're going to be activating the tolling system,” said Hoover, “So tolling will be live at that point.“

Drivers need to know there are two segments of tolling.

One from Monument to Larkspur. the other form Larkspur to Castle Rock.

There is separate toll for each.

“You're going to pay like under $4 to run the whole length of the thing, it's a very good deal,” said Hoover, “These are the lowest toll rates in Colorado, and among the lowest toll rates per mile in the entire country.”

The rate will be higher during the day and lower overnight.

If something like a crash blocks the other lanes, tolls can be waved to keep traffic moving.

Tolls lane users can save some money by knowing there are two ways to pay.

The more expensive option is tracking lane users by license plate.

Hoover said, “We have to have humans verify it so it's more expensive.”

The way to save is by ordering a transponder through Expresstoll.com that automatically deducts the payment from a driver’s account.

“If you have the switchable transponder, you can pay the toll rate if you're driving, say by yourself, and you'll save on average about 40% off the license plate toll,” said Hoover.

The switchable part of the device refers to its two modes.

Toll mode pays tolls.

Drivers can switch to HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) mode when they have three or more people in the car.

“Use the HOV function on the switchable transponder and everybody can ride for free.”

The year of testing also revealed a speed issue in the Express Lanes.

Hoover said, “These are Express Lanes, they are not Autobahn lanes, you still have to obey the speed limit. And, again, please don't cross the white lines, it's very dangerous.”

A future addition to the system will identify and cite drivers who illegally cross over the double white lines that separate toll lanes from regular lanes.

For now the only expense is deciding to use the lanes for a quicker and smoother flow of traffic.

