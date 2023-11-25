Two people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire on the southwest side of Colorado Springs Friday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. on Wheeler Ave. which is located off of Cimarron St.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, two people are displaced as a result of the fire, but fortunately, no one was injured. The department was also able to rescue two dogs.

The fire is under control at this time. The cause is under investigation.

