Two people taken to the hospital after a crash on Old Stage Road Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old Stage Road, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The department says it happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, CSFD says they found a truck around 75 feet down from an embankment.

CSFD says the three people were not trapped in the truck, but they did need help making it up the hill. One of CSFD's fire engines set up a rope system to help them.

CSFD says two of the people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

