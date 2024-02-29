Two people shot near High Meadows Park Wednesday afternoon, CSPD investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being shot near High Meadows Park Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Peterson Road and N. Carefree Circle.

According to CSPD, one of the people was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and the condition of the other person is unknown.

At this time, police say there is no suspect in custody.

This is an active investigation. Police say to avoid the area as they investigate. If you have any information or were a witness to the crime, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

This is a developing story, News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.