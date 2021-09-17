Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Two people killed Friday morning in crash near Calhan

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 08:43:54-04

Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol reported there was a head-on collision on Highway 24 and Palomino Drive, west of Calhan.

A Subaru traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Subaru heading west.

The driver of the Subaru traveling east was a 20-year-old male from Calhan, he died on scene.

The driver of the westbound Subaru was a female from Colorado Springs, she also died on scene.

Officials are currently working on notifying the next of kin, alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the incident.

The roadway was closed for about 3.5 hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards