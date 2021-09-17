Two people killed Friday morning in crash near Calhan

Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol reported there was a head-on collision on Highway 24 and Palomino Drive, west of Calhan.

A Subaru traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Subaru heading west.

The driver of the Subaru traveling east was a 20-year-old male from Calhan, he died on scene.

The driver of the westbound Subaru was a female from Colorado Springs, she also died on scene.

Officials are currently working on notifying the next of kin, alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the incident.

The roadway was closed for about 3.5 hours.