Two people found dead in Calhan, El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman were found dead in Calhan Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. It happened at 10:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Eurich Rd.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to the location for a welfare check. When they arrived, they say they found the man and the woman dead.

Everyone who was associated with this incident has been accounted for and there is no threat to the public, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, the names of the victims, their ages, and their cause of death will not be released at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

