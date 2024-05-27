Two people dead after a house fire in La Junta Sunday morning

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Two people are dead after a house fire, according to the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD). The department says it happened Sunday around 6 a.m. on Rice Avenue, which is located near Red Crane Park.

LJFD says when they arrived to the scene, heavy fire conditions were seen. They also say hoarding type conditions made it tough to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was out, LJFD says two occupants of the house were not accounted for. After investigating Sunday and Monday morning and removing large amounts of debris, the department says two people were found dead inside the house.

LJFD says at the time of the investigation, there was no evidence of foul play. The fire was ruled accidental, and LJFD believes it started in the utility room of the basement.

