Two people are seriously injured after a shooting outside Luxe Daiquiri Lounge in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs has left two people with life threatening injuries.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Luxe Daiquiri Lounge. The lounge is located on Galley Road and North Circle Drive.

Police said two individuals arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. CSPD said their injuries are life threatening.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting around 12:30 am. The homicide unit is investigating and was on scene early Saturday morning.

There is no suspect in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

