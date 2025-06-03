Watch Now
Two outbuildings destroyed following fire at a home Monday near Wetmore

Outbuilding Fire
Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department
Outbuilding Fire
WETMORE, Colo. (KOAA) — Two outbuildings were destroyed following a fire at a home on Monday, according to the Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened in the Greenwood area.

The Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department says they responded with three engines. The following agencies also responded:

  • Custer County Sheriff's Office
  • Custer Emergency Medical Services
  • Custer County Road & Bridge

The department says four state wildland firefighters checked for hotspots in the area. They also say no people or animals were injured in the fire.

