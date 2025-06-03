Two outbuildings destroyed following fire at a home Monday near Wetmore

WETMORE, Colo. (KOAA) — Two outbuildings were destroyed following a fire at a home on Monday, according to the Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened in the Greenwood area.

The Wetmore Volunteer Fire Department says they responded with three engines. The following agencies also responded:



Custer County Sheriff's Office

Custer Emergency Medical Services

Custer County Road & Bridge

The department says four state wildland firefighters checked for hotspots in the area. They also say no people or animals were injured in the fire.

___

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.