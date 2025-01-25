Two injured after vehicle crashes into Colorado Springs home Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a home, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Wycliffe Drive, which is located near the Highway 115 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.
According to CSFD, three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of them suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital. CSFD says no one was inside the home when the incident happened.
The truck has been removed and crews will stabilize the home until it can be fixed, according to CSFD.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
