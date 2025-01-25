Two injured after vehicle crashes into Colorado Springs home Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a home, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Wycliffe Drive, which is located near the Highway 115 and South Academy Boulevard interchange.

According to CSFD, three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two of them suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital. CSFD says no one was inside the home when the incident happened.

The truck has been removed and crews will stabilize the home until it can be fixed, according to CSFD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.