Two identified in a fatal three-car accident last month on Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People involved in a deadly 3-car crash last month in Colorado Springs have been identified. The coroner says Charles and Billie Polk have been identified as the two who died as a result of the accident.

The crash happened along Marksheffel Road on the east side of the city near the Colorado Springs Airport on January 23.

Police say Polk drove into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass a car when they crashed head-on with another car.

Officers say two people in that car were hospitalized. One remains there Friday night in stable condition, the other has since been released.

Due to the impact of the crash, a third vehicle was hit. Police say a passenger in that car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

These are the sixth and seventh traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs this year. The Colorado Springs Police Department says there was one traffic death by this time last year.

