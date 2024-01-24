Southbound Marksheffel Rd. closed near Bradley Rd. for a crash Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southbound Marksheffel Rd. is closed between Bradley Rd. and Space Village Ave. for a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says the crash involved several vehicles, and they responded to the crash because a person was trapped in one of the vehicles. They say the person has been extricated, and was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear at this time on what the condition of the person is, or if there were any other injuries. It is also unclear how the crash happened, and when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News 5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

____

