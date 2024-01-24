Watch Now
Southbound Marksheffel Rd. closed near Bradley Rd. for a crash Tuesday evening

A serious multi-vehicle crash on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Firefighters posted this photo of the aftermath of the crash near Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 00:15:02-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southbound Marksheffel Rd. is closed between Bradley Rd. and Space Village Ave. for a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says the crash involved several vehicles, and they responded to the crash because a person was trapped in one of the vehicles. They say the person has been extricated, and was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear at this time on what the condition of the person is, or if there were any other injuries. It is also unclear how the crash happened, and when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News 5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

